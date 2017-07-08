A passenger in a sport utility vehicle that flipped over in a crash early Saturday in Centereach fled the scene to avoid arrest for outstanding warrants, Suffolk County police said.
Officers responded to the crash at Washington Avenue and Selden Boulevard at about 1 a.m. and found that the SUV had crashed into two parked vehicles and two street signs, causing the vehicle to flip, said Justin Meyers, assistant police commissioner, in a statement. Photos taken at the scene show a white Jeep lying on its right side and a crumpled stop sign and street name sign on the ground.
The department’s K-9 Unit was called in to assist in the search of the male passenger who fled, but he was not located, Meyers said. The driver of the SUV was taken to Stony Brook University Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, Meyers said.
