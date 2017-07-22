A Port Jefferson man was arrested and charged with violating the social host law Friday night after officers found more than 60 underage people at a party involving alcohol at his home, police said.
Sixth Precinct patrol officers with the Suffolk County Police responded to a complaint of a “loud party” at 112 Dogwood Lane at around 11:15 p.m., police said in a news release. Upon arrival, police found “approximately 60 underage people at the residence, and underage drinking was observed,” police said.
Peter Crawford, 20, was arrested and taken to the Sixth Precinct, where he was released on bail, police said. He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sept. 9.
Attorney information for Crawford was not immediately available.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.