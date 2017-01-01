Nassau County police are investigating burglary reports of a man in a green jacket who entered a Woodmere home and tried to enter a nearby house and another residence in Cedarhurst.
According to the police department’s Fourth Squad, a witness notified police about 1 p.m. Sunday that a man was inside a Howard Avenue home. Police discovered a rear basement door had been kicked in, but the suspect was no longer there.
While officers were investigating, they were notified a man was trying to enter a nearby Redwood Avenue residence through the front door. The homeowner, who was in the house at the time, called police. She then opened the front door, police said, and saw the man walking west on Redwood Drive.See alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats
As officers were investigating this incident, a third call came in with a report that a man was kicking the side door of a Cedarhurst home on Park Circle. The homeowner was on the second floor and went downstairs after hearing the suspect trying to kick in the door. He noticed the side door had been damaged.
Police said nothing was reported taken.
Detectives said anyone with information on the incidents should call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.
