A Massapequa man celebrating his wedding was arrested and charged with felony fireworks possession after setting off professional fireworks at a crowded party at his home early Saturday, Nassau County police said.
Officers from the Seventh Precinct responded to a home on Riverdale Avenue about 12:13 a.m. after receiving noise complaints for “a large loud party with fireworks,” Nassau police said in a news release, where they found “a large wedding party along with large professional fireworks being discharged.”
Thomas Giglio, 39, told police the fireworks were for his wedding party.
He is charged with possession of fireworks without a license, a class E felony, and was arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Saturday, where bail was set at $5,000 bond or $2,500 cash. Attorney information for Giglio was not immediately available. He is due back in court on Tuesday.
Police found 49 pyrotechnic mortars, a pyrotechnic display cake and numerous firecrackers after investigating the area, according to the news release, along with various other pyrotechnic displays that had already been used. The Nassau County Arson Bomb Squad also responded and secured the remaining fireworks, police said.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.