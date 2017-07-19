A man who police said stole cash from donation boxes at a church did so under the watchful eye of a video surveillance camera security system, which recorded him in the act.
Now, Suffolk County police are asking if you recognize the man who stole that cash from the Infant Jesus Roman Catholic Church on Myrtle Avenue in Port Jefferson on July 9.
Detectives have released surveillance footage, which shows the suspect, wearing jeans, a striped shirt and a hat, breaking into the donation boxes adjacent to the memorial candles inside the church.
The incident occurred at about 10 p.m.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding the theft to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.
All calls will remain confidential.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.