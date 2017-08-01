A Deer Park man was arrested Monday, charged with stealing a minibus from a storage yard, then driving it from Bohemia to Babylon before being caught, Suffolk County police said.
Police said Jeffrey Pellegrino, 46, of Carlls Path, was arrested after First Precinct officers used a GPS tracker to locate the bus on Ralph Avenue and Park Avenue in Babylon at about 2:30 p.m. Police said the 2010 Ford minibus, owned by Acme Bus Corp., had been stolen in Bohemia.
Pellegrino, who police said has no ties to the bus company, was charged with third-degree grand larceny and issued eight traffic tickets.
He was awaiting arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Central Islip.
