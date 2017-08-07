A man who police said stole more than $300 worth of cigarettes from a Port Jefferson Station convenience store last month added insult to injury when he also caused $200 worth of damage to a store door as he fled the scene.
But, Suffolk County police said the suspect hardly made a clean break as he made off with three cartons of cigarettes taken during the heist, which occurred on July 25 at about 1:30 p.m. at a Speedy Mart on Route 112.
He — and his getaway vehicle — were caught on video surveillance. Photos show the suspect, who has a shaved head and who wore sunglasses, at the counter at the Speedy Mart and also show his vehicle — a red Ford Explorer with a broken rear window.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man or his SUV to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.
All calls will remain confidential and callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.
