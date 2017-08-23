A 21-year-old man with 81 suspensions on his license was arrested Wednesday after he was spotted behind the wheel, Suffolk police said.
Dillon Garcia, of Medford, was pulled over by highway patrol Officer Charles Nicotra after a license plate reader revealed the plates were suspended, police said in a statement.
The defendant was driving a 2007 Chrysler 300 east on Sunrise Highway, near Exit 46, in Oakdale, police said.
The multiple suspensions were issued on eight different dates, police said.
Garcia was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said. There also was an outstanding bench warrant for other driving offenses, a police spokeswoman said.
He received summonses for a suspended license plate, failure to surrender the license plate and an uninsured vehicle, police said.
The Chrysler was impounded.
Garcia was expected to be arraigned on Thursday at First District Court in Central Islip.
