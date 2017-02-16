Nassau County police are looking for a man who used a machete to rob a South Farmingdale store Wednesday night, about half an hour after he attempted to rob another store about six miles away in Seaford.

The man first entered the Dunkin’ Donuts on Merrick Road in Seaford at 9:12 p.m. Wednesday, displayed the machete and demanded money, police said. After being told there was no money, the man fled through the parking lot, police said.

In that incident, he was described as being 5-foot-7, wearing a black hat, a dark-colored jacket, black and white sneakers and black gloves.

Police said they believe the same man entered the Carvel store on Northwest Drive in South Farmingdale at 9:43 p.m., displayed a machete and demanded money.

The cashier, who was counting money in the tip container, handed him that money, about $40, police said. He fled north on foot on Hart Street, police said.

The Carvel robber was described as wearing a dark-colored jacket, a black ski hat, white sneakers and had a gray scarf covering his face.

Police asked anyone with information on the crimes to call them at 800-244-8477.