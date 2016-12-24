A Miller Place man was charged with driving while intoxicated after Suffolk police said he crashed his car on Friday night, ran from the scene, then ended up stranded in the middle of a frozen pit in Commack.

Officers responded to a report of a reckless driver in a suspicious vehicle near Crooked Hill Road at the Long Island Expressway north service road around 10:45 p.m. Friday, police said. They saw the car drive into the Target parking lot on Henry Street, where it hit a tree and a fence, according to police.

The driver, Robert Carr, 33, then ran into a wooded area behind the store, where officers found him “standing in the middle of a frozen sump,” according to a police news release.

Officers from the police department’s Marine Bureau, Emergency Services Section, Aviation Section and Canine Section responded, as well as the Commack Fire Department. Carr was arrested by Fourth Precinct Officers at 12:24 a.m. Saturday.

He was taken to Saint Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown for treatment of minor injuries and evaluation.

In addition to a charge of driving while intoxicated, Carr also was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, police said.

He was arraigned on Saturday and is scheduled to return to court on Thursday.