Nassau County police are searching for men who robbed a motorist at gunpoint after a car crash in Roosevelt on Thursday.

The victim, a 37-year-old man, was driving southbound on Pennsylvania Avenue at Maple Drive just before 10 p.m. when his car was struck from behind by a silver two-door BMW, police said in a news release.

Two of the three men in the BMW exited the car and grabbed the victim around the neck and demanded money.

One of the suspects then pointed a black handgun at the victim, while the other punched him in the face before removing an undisclosed amount of money from the victim’s pocket.

The suspects then got back into the BMW and fled the scene, police said.

The victim refused medical attention for swelling around his eye, police said.

The suspects are described by police in their mid- to late 20s, 5-feet-9 to 5-feet-10 with stocky builds. One was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt. Police said no further description is available.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.