A police investigation in East Garden City has closed Old Country Road in both directions between Glen Cove Road and the Meadowbrook Parkway, officials said late Sunday afternoon.
A Nassau police spokesman said as part of the investigation, officers took two people into custody and are searching for two more suspects. Additional information about the investigation was not immediately available.
