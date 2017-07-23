Old Country Road has reopened in both directions between Glen Cove Road and the Meadowbrook Parkway after a police investigation in East Garden City temporarily closed the roadway late Sunday afternoon, officials said.
A Nassau police spokesman said as part of the investigation, officers took two people into custody and are searching for two more suspects. Additional information about the investigation was not immediately available.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.