Nassau police are searching for a man and a woman who distracted employees at three Rockville Centre retail shops earlier this month and left with the workers’ wallets and other personal items, authorities said Monday night.
At about 3 p.m. on Dec. 7, the pair entered Lucky Finds Boutique on Park Avenue, police said. Once inside, they distracted an employee and took the victim’s wallet from a restricted area, police said.
Just over an hour later, police said, the suspects walked into Illuminations Boutique on Sunrise Highway and again distracted an employee before leaving with the victim's wallet, which contained personal property and credit cards.
The man and woman next entered Steller Jay Boutique about 30 minutes later, police said, and each asked to use the restroom while the other drew the attention of a store employee.
The suspects were seen on video removing property from a wallet in the back room of the store, police said.
The male suspect wore a baseball cap, a blue jacket and dark pants, police said, while the female suspect wore a black baseball cap, black hooded jacket and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call 800-244-8477. All calls will remain anonymous.
