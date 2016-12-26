A Nesconset mom and dad were arrested Christmas Eve after police said officers responding to a shots-fired call at their apartment complex found a loaded handgun, a loaded shotgun and cocaine and marijuana stored in the bedroom belonging to the couple’s 4-year-old son.
The boy was uninjured. Suffolk County police said that following the arrests the child was placed in the custody of a family member and that Social Services Child Protective Services was notified.
The couple, identified as Neil Ross-France, 26, and Dominica Kaisen, 24, both of Avalon Circle, face arraignment Monday in First District Court in Central Islip.
Police said Ross-France and Kaisen were each charged with second-degree, third-degree and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, criminal possession of a firearm, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.
Additionally, Ross-France was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and obstructing government.
Police said that a resident of Avalon Circle called 911 after hearing “a loud bang” in her apartment at about 10 a.m. on Christmas Eve.
The complainant told police that her neighbors had an argument — and the subsequent investigation revealed that during that argument Ross-France had fired a weapon, causing “a bullet to penetrate his neighbor’s wall,” police said. Further investigation by Fourth Squad detectives discovered the loaded weapons and the drugs hidden in the child’s bedroom at the apartment belonging to Ross-France and Kaisen.
Police said the investigation of the incident is continuing and said detectives are asking anyone with information to call Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8451.
