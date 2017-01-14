A traffic stop Friday evening led State Police to a Patchogue home where they found a cache of weapons and ammunition.

Andrew Kuklis, 41, was driving a 2006 Subaru eastbound on the Southern State Parkway through the Town of Islip when troopers pulled him over to issue a traffic violation around 5:30 p.m., State Police said in a news release.

Officers found marijuana as well as a loaded .45-caliber handgun, a dagger and numerous high-capacity magazines during the traffic stop, police said.

Members of the Troop L gun investigation unit searched Kuklis’ residence, where they found a Smith and Wesson .38-caliber revolver, a .45-caliber SIG Sauer handgun, a Primary Weapons System model MK1 AR-15, and a large quantity of assorted ammunition including several high-capacity magazines, police said.

Kuklis was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class C felony; three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all Class D felonies; fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor; and a violation for unlawful possession of marijuana, police said. Kuklis was also charged with failure to stay in a single lane, according to online court records.

Attorney information for Kuklis was not immediately available.

Kuklis was scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday in First District Court in Central Islip.