A traffic stop Friday evening led State Police to a Patchogue home where they found a cache of weapons and ammunition.
Andrew Kuklis, 41, was driving a 2006 Subaru eastbound on the Southern State Parkway through the Town of Islip when troopers pulled him over to issue a traffic violation around 5:30 p.m., State Police said in a news release.
Officers found marijuana as well as a loaded .45-caliber handgun, a dagger and numerous high-capacity magazines during the traffic stop, police said.
Members of the Troop L gun investigation unit searched Kuklis’ residence, where they found a Smith and Wesson .38-caliber revolver, a .45-caliber SIG Sauer handgun, a Primary Weapons System model MK1 AR-15, and a large quantity of assorted ammunition including several high-capacity magazines, police said.
Kuklis was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class C felony; three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all Class D felonies; fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor; and a violation for unlawful possession of marijuana, police said. Kuklis was also charged with failure to stay in a single lane, according to online court records.
Attorney information for Kuklis was not immediately available.
Kuklis was scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday in First District Court in Central Islip.
