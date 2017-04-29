A Queens man has been arrested in connection with a burglary and robbery at a home in Elmont last year during which the suspect punched the 74-year-old resident, Nassau County police said Saturday.

According to detectives, Christian Font, 36, of 45th Street, Sunnyside, entered the Russell Street residence at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2016, through an unlocked kitchen window.

Police said the male resident was in the kitchen at the time and ran to the window to try to prevent Font from getting inside, but the suspect punched the man in the eye and was able to get in.

Font then ordered the man to lie down for several hours while he ransacked the home, police said. Afterward Font fled the scene with electronics and jewelry, but a fingerprint acquired by authorities identified Font, police said.

Police said Font was already being held in an unrelated case at the Rikers Island jail, where he was arrested by Fifth Squad detectives Friday. Details of the prior offense were not immediately available.

Font, charged with robbery, burglary and unlawful imprisonment, was scheduled for arraignment Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead.