A Queens man was charged with robbery on Friday after Nassau police said he robbed the same Elmont cell phone store twice within a month.
Shane Williams, 25, of 218th Street in Cambria Heights, was armed with a handgun when he first entered the Metro PCS store at 752A Elmont Rd. at 2:02 p.m. on Aug. 5 and demanded cell phones and cash from the store clerks, police said in a news release. The clerks complied and gave Williams an undisclosed number of cell phones and cash.
Williams returned to the store on Friday at 2:25 p.m. and repeated the crime, police said.
He fled the scene on foot both times, and no injuries were reported, according to police. Fifth Squad detectives following leads found Williams and arrested him at 4:45 p.m. Friday, police said. No further details were released about his arrest.
Williams is being charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of fourth-degree possession of a dangerous weapon and is expected to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.