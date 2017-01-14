A man was issued numerous summonses Saturday morning after driving his vehicle the wrong way on the Long Island Expressway for six exits, Nassau County police said.
A witness called police around 7 a.m. to report a red Honda traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the roadway, police said in a news release.
Officers from Nassau County, Old Westbury and Lake Success began searching for the vehicle and happened upon it in the HOV lane at Exit 36, police said.
“The motorist was evaluated by Highway Patrol Officers and it was deemed he was not impaired by alcohol or drugs,” the news release states.
The unnamed driver, 21, told police that he took a wrong entranceway and got onto the LIE at Exit 43 “by mistake” and “became scared when he realized” it, police said.
He was issued several vehicle and traffic law violation summonses and released from the scene.
No injuries or accidents were reported.
