A Roosevelt woman pulled a 6-year-old girl from a Freeport tax office in an abduction attempt fought off by the child’s mother, Nassau police said Tuesday.

Lela Witts, 20, was arrested moments after the incident Monday and arraigned Tuesday on charges of second-degree kidnapping and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

The girl’s mother said Witts twice pulled her daughter from the office out onto the street. Both times — amid the wind and rain of Monday’s nor’easter — the girl’s mother said she ended up struggling with Witts on the sidewalk.

“I was like choking her and threatening her like she was going to die today,” said the Bethpage mother, 30, who asked not to be named. “Since she was acting crazy, I was going to act crazy with her.”

She said she did not know Witts and that both she and the suspect were getting their taxes done when Witts walked up to her daughter.

The girl was holding the family’s Yorkie at the time, and initially the mother thought the woman wanted the dog. That was the question the mother said she asked Witt as they tussled and rolled around on the sidewalk and her daughter shouted “Get off.”

The second time, the mother said, workers pulled the girl back into the office and locked the door while she fought with Witts outside.

“I asked her, ‘What do you want? You want the dog? Take it,” the mother said. “She said ‘I want your daughter.’ ”

The mother overcame Witts and was able to rush back into the tax office with her daughter, police said.

A witness followed Witts to a diner across the street and pointed her out when officers arrived, authorities said.

A temporary order of protection was issued against Witts, who was held pending a bail of $100,000.

The mother said she and her daughter were not seriously injured. Now she warns people to watch their children and not let them go alone anywhere: “Hold your kids like they’re made of gold.”