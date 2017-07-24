Nassau police said they had three of four suspects in custody late Sunday night after an earlier investigation that closed Old Country Road in East Garden City for several hours.
Police did not say what led to the closing of the busy road near Roosevelt Field or why the three suspects were in custody.
Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, Nassau police said Old Country Road was shut down in both directions between Glen Cove Road and the Meadowbrook State Parkway. At the time, police said they had two people in custody and were searching for two more in the vicinity of the road closure.
At about 8:30 p.m., police said they had reopened Old Country Road. By 11 p.m., police said the third suspect had been apprehended.
Additional information about the investigation was not immediately available late Sunday night.
