Nassau detectives said they are searching for a gunman who pistol-whipped a man in an Inwood convenience store in a brazen daytime robbery attempt Thursday morning.
The 10:20 a.m. attack on Convenience Grocery at 15 Bayview Ave. left the 54-year-old victim with a fractured skull and lacerations, Fourth Squad detectives said.
The injuries occurred as the gunman walked in and began struggling with the victim — during which time the gun discharged, police said. The victim was not hit, police said.
The suspect, who was described as being in his mid-30s; 6 feet, 2 inches tall; having a slim build; and wearing a black skullcap, blue sweater and black jacket, fled west on Bayview Avenue, but took no money or merchandise from the store.
One employee was in the store at the time who was not hurt, police said.
Detectives ask anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.
