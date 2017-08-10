A six-foot man tried to commit a forcible sexual assault at Robert Moses State Park shortly before midnight last Sunday, the state park police said Thursday.
The victim said her assailant weighed over 210 pounds, had short, salt-and-pepper hair and wore a white tee-shirt and jean shorts, police said in a statement on Thursday.
Anyone in the area at about 11:45 p.m. Sunday or with information about the incident should call 631 321 3700. All calls are confidential.
