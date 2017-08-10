A six-foot man tried to commit a forcible sexual assault at Robert Moses State Park shortly before midnight last Sunday, the state park police said Thursday.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The victim said her assailant weighed over 210 pounds, had short, salt-and-pepper hair and wore a white tee-shirt and jean shorts, police said in a statement on Thursday.

Anyone in the area at about 11:45 p.m. Sunday or with information about the incident should call 631 321 3700. All calls are confidential.