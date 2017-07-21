He flashed a gun and demanded money from a cashier late last month at a Lord & Taylor store in Bay Shore, but ultimately fled the scene empty-handed, Suffolk County police said.
Now, police have released video surveillance footage of the incident — and are asking your help in identifying the suspect.
Police said the attempted robbery took place at the Lord & Taylorat 1701 Sunrise Hwy. at about 4:50 p.m. on June 28. The suspect displayed the handgun, demanding cash, but then fled without any proceeds.
Video of the incident is now available on YouTube at YouTube.com/scpdtv and then clicking on the link: Wanted for Robbery 17-378178.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-8477.
All calls will remain confidential and callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.
