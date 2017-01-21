Nassau County Police are searching for two suspects after a robbery was reported in Uniondale Friday evening.
A male victim, 25, told police he was walking southbound on Smith Street around 5:30 p.m. when he was approached by two male suspects from behind, police said in a news release. One of the suspects pressed what is believed to be a gun against the victim’s back while the other searched the victim and stole his wallet and a duffel bag, police said.
The first suspect is described by police as 20-25 years old, slim build, was wearing a black mask and black hooded jacket and was armed with a handgun. The second suspect is described by police as 20 years old, 5’ 10’’ tall with a thin build and was wearing a black mask, black jacket, black sweatpants and gray gloves.
The two suspects fled southbound on foot with the victim’s property and cash, police said. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.