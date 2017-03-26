A Carvel ice cream shop in Westbury was robbed Sunday night and police are investigating whether it’s connected to a pattern of holdups committed by a machete-wielding robber.

No injuries were reported in the 8:03 p.m. robbery of a Carvel on 801 Carman Ave. in Westbury, a Nassau police spokeswoman said.

Police could not immediately provide further information, including whether a machete was displayed during the heist.

A man who answered the phone at the Carvel at about 8:45 p.m. said: “We’re closed right now.”

When asked if the store was robbed, he replied, “Yes.” He hung up when he was asked more questions.

Nassau police last week began stepping up patrols around stores at night after a masked, machete-wielding robber struck an ice cream shop in Bethpage, the third incident in what police said was a pattern.

In that case, the robber, who displayed a machete, entered the store at about 9:55 p.m. and went behind the counter, demanded money from a 19-year-old worker and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. The robber was described as being 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and was wearing a black hooded jacket, mask and gloves, police said.

On Feb. 15, a robber holding a machete entered a Dunkin’ Donuts on Merrick Road in Seaford at 9:12 p.m. and fled after a worker told him there was no money, police said. The robber was described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and was wearing dark clothing, police said.

Cops believe the same man went to the Carvel on Northwest Drive in South Farmingdale about a half-hour later and showed the machete and demanded money, leaving with about $40, police said.