Suffolk County police on Sunday afternoon converged on a convenience store in Lake Ronkonkoma where an investigation appeared to be ongoing.

A Suffolk County police spokeswoman would not comment on what, if anything, was happening at The Barn on Hawkins Avenue, but by 12:30 p.m. the building was cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

About six detectives were checking around the store for evidence, and a female employee of the store was seen being interviewed outside by police.

Inside the store, a detective stood on a ladder looking at the surveillance camera.

Additional details were not immediately available Sunday.

With James Carbone