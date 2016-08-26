A suspect arrested by members of a police gang unit stole an officer’s unmarked car early Friday in Deer Park and briefly drove away before abandoning the vehicle and escaping, Suffolk County police said.

Details were not available about the suspect or information surrounding the arrest, which took place just before 12:35 a.m. on Washington Avenue, authorities at the scene said.

Officers assigned to the First Precinct gang unit based in West Babylon had taken the suspect into custody. Sometime later, the suspect climbed into the driver’s seat of an officer’s unmarked Crown Victoria, police said.

“Someone was under arrest and drove off with the police car for a block,” Lt. William O’Sullivan, of the First Precinct, said Friday morning from an area not far from where the search began.

The suspect abandoned the police car close to a church near the corner of Washington and Sammis avenues, then jumped out and fled on foot, police said.

After a call came over a dispatch radio blaring “car was taken, start responding,” officers from the First and nearby Third Precinct descended on the area.

They then blocked off the area and began a ground search while a Suffolk police helicopter buzzed overhead looking for any sign of the suspect.

Just before 2:15 a.m. officers left the blocked off the scene on Washington Avenue and Hickory Street. In the fenced parking lot of First Baptist Church, a few blocks north on Washington Avenue, a vehicle that appeared to be a Crown Victoria sat with a marked Suffolk police cruiser next to it.

No officers were injured; First Precinct detectives are handling the case.