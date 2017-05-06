Two men were robbed on a Sea Cliff street early Saturday by a pair of men simulating firearms under their shirts, Nassau County police said.
The two victims were walking on Horace Place near Hawthorne Avenue when a gray 4-door Volkswagen sedan passed them around 1:55 a.m., police said in a news release.
The two robbers exited the vehicle, put their hands under their shirts as if they had guns, and demanded money. The pedestrians complied and handed over an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspects piled back into the car and fled southbound on Dubois Avenue and then westbound onto Ransom Avenue. No weapons had been displayed, police said, and no injuries were reported.
Police described the vehicle as either a Jetta or Passat with New York license plates.
Third Squad detectives are investigating. They ask that anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.
