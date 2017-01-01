Detectives with the Suffolk County Police Department’s Hate Crimes Unit responded Sunday to a call about graffiti written on a steel beam of the Long Island Expressway at Exit 61, police said Sunday.

Police received the call at about 11:35 a.m. Sunday regarding graffiti on the overpass of Patchogue-Holbrook Road in Holbrook.

A photograph of the graffiti shows the word “Trump,” with a swastika painted where the “m” should be.