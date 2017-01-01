Detectives with the Suffolk County Police Department’s Hate Crimes Unit responded Sunday to a call about graffiti written on a steel beam of the Long Island Expressway at Exit 61, police said Sunday.
Police received the call at about 11:35 a.m. Sunday regarding graffiti on the overpass of Patchogue-Holbrook Road in Holbrook.
A photograph of the graffiti shows the word “Trump,” with...
Log in
Optimum Online customers get unlimited digital access
There's more to the story! Subscribe now.
Get unlimited digital access $14.99 A MONTH
Join Now
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in or register
Detectives with the Suffolk County Police Department’s Hate Crimes Unit responded Sunday to a call about graffiti written on a steel beam of the Long Island Expressway at Exit 61, police said Sunday.
Police received the call at about 11:35 a.m. Sunday regarding graffiti on the overpass of Patchogue-Holbrook Road in Holbrook.
A photograph of the graffiti shows the word “Trump,” with a swastika painted where the “m” should be.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.