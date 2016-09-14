A body was found in Brentwood on Wednesday, a few blocks from where another high school student was found dead — killed in a “vicious attack” the night before, Suffolk police said.

The body fits the description of Kayla Cuevas, 16, the focus of a search since she went missing after going out with Nisa Mickens, whose body was discovered Tuesday night, said police spokesman Justin Meyers.

The second body was found at 5:14 p.m. in a wooded area off Ray Court, near where Nisa was found, Meyers said.

Nisa, a junior at Brentwood High School, died of an apparent beating, police said. Her family said she would have turned 16 Wednesday.

Her body was discovered on Stahley Street at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday by a passing driver, who called 911, police said.

“She suffered at least 10 injuries, mostly to the head and face,” Police Commissioner Timothy Sini said.

An autopsy by the medical examiner’s office found evidence of lacerations and head trauma and determined the cause of death to be “homicide by assault,” Sini said.

“Let me be extremely clear: This brutal attack of a teenager will not stand in Suffolk County,” he said. “We are going to put an enormous amount of resources to catch this depraved perpetrator, and we are asking the public for their help.”

Sini said there are “some indications there was gang involvement” in the attack.

Kayla was with Nisa before she was killed, Sini said.

Investigators encouraged anyone who knows Kayla’s whereabouts to come forward. They can call homicide investigators at 631-852-6392 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

Police posted a $5,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the killer or the safe return of Kayla, Sini said.

Grieving family and friends gathered Wednesday on the street where Nisa was found. Police are trying to determine if she was killed there, or if the attack occurred elsewhere and her body was dumped on the street.

Nisa’s parents, Rob Mickens and Elizabeth Alvarado, visited a a makeshift memorial on Stahley Street that was decorated with flowers, balloons and a solitary basketball.

Mickens said his daughter had gone to visit Kayla and texted him around 8 p.m. Tuesday asking to be picked up later. Mickens said he went to get his daughter, but she wasn’t there. He said he called her cellphone, but got no answer.

He left the basketball at the memorial, recalling how his daughter loved the game and often wore a basketball jersey.

Nisa was thinking of becoming a nurse or veterinarian, her father said.

“Already she had her goals set,” he said.

Alvarado said Nisa didn’t want much for her birthday — just three balloons, brought to her school.

The mother said her daughter was “the best thing that ever happened to me. . . . There was nothing that she couldn’t do.”

The bubbly teen loved snacking on Doritos and cinnamon buns and had conquered her fear of roller coasters during a recent trip to an amusement park, according to Stefanny Fernandez, a close friend.

“She had a bright future — everything going for her,” said Fernandez, 24, of Central Islip.

“With a heavy heart,” Brentwood Superintendent Levi McIntyre sent a letter to parents Wednesday informing them of the grim news.

McIntrye urged parents to be aware of their children’s whereabouts at all times and said school counselors will be available “to provide emotional support to students and staff.”

The Cuevas family could not be immediately reached for comment.

With Ellen Yan