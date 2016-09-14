The death of a high school student left on a Brentwood street Tuesday night — on the eve of her Sweet 16 — was a homicide and a friend who was with her has gone missing, police said.

Nisa Mickens was found with lacerations and head trauma — at least 10 injuries mostly to her head and face — on Stahley Street, where a passing driver found her at 8:36 p.m., police said.

A friend of the victim, who was with her before she was killed, has gone missing, police said.

Kayla Cuevas, 16, of Brentwood, is being sought by police, and investigators encourage anyone who knows her whereabouts to come forward. They can call homicide investigators at 631-852-6392 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

Police are posting a $5,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the killer or to the safe return of Kayla, Police Commissioner Timothy Sini said.

“Let me be extremely clear: This brutal attack of a teenager will not stand in Suffolk County,” Sini said. “We are going to put an enormous amount of resources to catch this depraved perpetrator and we are asking the public for their help.”

Earlier, Mickens’ family and friends gathered Wednesday on the street where Nisa was found. Police said they do not know whether she was killed there or dumped there.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Her father, Rob Mickens, and her mother, Elizabeth Alvarado, said she would have turned 16 today.

Instead, her mother, father and friends gathered at the scene on Stahley Street, where flowers, balloons and a solitary basketball marked the spot where her body was discovered.

Rob Mickens said his daughter had gone to visit Kayla and said she texted him around 8 p.m. asking to be picked up later. Mickens said when he went to get his daughter, she wasn’t there. He said he called her cellphone, but got no answer.

Her father left the basketball at the makeshift memorial on Stahley Street, recalling how his daughter loved the game.

And her mother said Nisa, a junior at Brentwood High School, was “the best thing that ever happened to me,” adding there was “nothing that she couldn’t do.”

With John Valenti