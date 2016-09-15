The day after two students were found beaten to death in Brentwood, Suffolk police patrolled outside their school.

“It is pretty scary,” said a 15-year-old student, “like it could be any of us.”

The bodies of the girls — believed to be close friends at Brentwood High School’s Ross Center — were found a short distance apart over a span of less than 24 hours, Suffolk County police said Wednesday.

Police said the body of Nisa Mickens, 15, was discovered Tuesday night by a passing motorist. On Wednesday evening, a body matching the description of Mickens’ missing friend — Kayla Cuevas, 16.

Police said both teens appeared to have been beaten.

As of early Thursday, no arrests had been made, police said.

“Let me be extremely clear: This brutal attack of a teenager will not stand in Suffolk County,” Suffolk Police Commissioner Timothy Sini said Wednesday before the second body was found. “We are going to put an enormous amount of resources to catch this depraved perpetrator.”

The grim news stunned the community, with grieving friends and family members gathering on street corners to console one another.

Early Thursday, one Suffolk police car sat outside the entrance to the victims’ school, Brentwood High School’s Ross Center, and another cruised back and forth as vehicles and buses brought students to class.

Famous Wilson, 18, a student at the Ross Center, said he knew Kayla and grew up with her sister. He is a lifelong resident of Brentwood.

“It was so sad her life had to end that way,” he said. “She was a good girl.”

He said he can’t say that he is nervous but “we need more protection out here.”

Junior Kishaun Burrell, 15, said he knew both girls and was “heartbroken” over their deaths. Now he is “worried about the rest of us,” he said, and “very sad for their families. “

He described the girls as “fun to be around” and very outgoing.

Sini said Mickens, a junior who would have turned 16 on Wednesday, “suffered at least 10 injuries, mostly to the head and face.”

An autopsy by the medical examiner’s office found evidence of lacerations and head trauma and determined the cause of death to be “homicide by assault,” Sini said.

Information on the other victim’s injuries was not disclosed by police.

While a positive identification hasn’t been made, homicide Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer said the Cuevas family had been notified.

Beyrer emphasized that the investigation is in its early stages, but said the girls probably were together when they were beaten.

“It appears they were both killed where they were found,” he added.

Detectives worked late into the night trying to piece together what happened. They are looking into whether the girls were grabbed as they walked on the street and are probing possible motives, including whether the homicides are gang-related.

Sini said only that there were “some indications there was gang involvement” in the attack.

Mickens’ body was found on Stahley Street at Ray Court in Brentwood at about 8:35 p.m. Tuesday. The second body was found at 5:14 p.m. Wednesday in a wooded area off Ray Court, police said.

Beyrer said a woman who lives near the woods saw the body and called 911. Police had been searching the area with cadaver dogs and helicopters.

Cuevas was with Mickens before she was killed, Sini said, and earlier in the day investigators had encouraged anyone with information about Mickens’ whereabouts to come forward. Police posted a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the killer or the safe return of Cuevas.

On Wednesday, Nisa Mickens’ parents, Rob Mickens and Elizabeth Alvarado, visited a makeshift memorial of flowers and balloons on Stahley Street.

Rob Mickens said his daughter had gone to visit Cuevas, texting him about 8 p.m. Tuesday asking to be picked up later. Rob Mickens said he went to get his daughter, but she wasn’t there. He said he called her cellphone, but got no answer.

He left a basketball at the memorial, recalling how his daughter loved the game and often wore a basketball jersey.

Nisa was thinking of becoming a nurse or veterinarian, her father said. “Already she had her goals set,” he said.

Alvarado said Nisa didn’t want much for her birthday — just three balloons, brought to her school.

The mother said her daughter was “the best thing that ever happened to me ... There was nothing that she couldn’t do.”

The bubbly teen loved snacking on Doritos and cinnamon buns and had conquered her fear of roller coasters during a recent trip to an amusement park, according to Stefanny Fernandez, a close friend.

“She had a bright future — everything going for her,” said Fernandez, 24, of Central Islip.

“With a heavy heart,” Brentwood schools Superintendent Levi McIntyre sent a letter to parents Wednesday informing them of the grim news.

McIntyre urged parents to be aware of their children’s whereabouts at all times and said school counselors will be available “to provide emotional support to students and staff.”

Outside the home of Kayla Cuevas’ family, more than a dozen friends and neighbors gathered Wednesday night, some hugging, others crying. The girl’s older sister was taken away in an ambulance, apparently overcome by grief.

“Everybody’s mourning,” one youth said.

Cuevas’ parents were too distraught to talk, friends said.

Suffolk County Legis. Monica Martinez, who represents Brentwood, said she knew both girls when they were at East Middle School, where she had been an administrator.

“They were good girls, always together, rambunctious,” Martinez said at the crime scene.

“There are no words for how I feel in my heart. We have to come together as a community,” she said.

A group of the girls’ friends gathered at one corner said they learned of Nisa’s death when school officials announced it over the loudspeaker and asked students to bow their heads for a moment of silence. Later they learned through social media that another girl’s body had been found.

One of Mickens’ 11th-grade friends said the teenager called her about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to ask her what she was doing.

Mickens and friends had planned to go to a restaurant Saturday to celebrate her Sweet 16, the friend said.

With Joie Tyrrell, Bart Jones and Gary Dymski