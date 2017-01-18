A 14-year old girl suffered facial lacerations when large rocks were thrown through the window of a parked car in Farmingville just after midnight Wednesday, police said.
The rocks, heaved by boys that the teenager knew, also broke the bone around her eye, said a spokeswoman for the Suffolk police, which has launched an investigation.
The girl, who was treated at Stony Brook University Hospital, had been sitting in a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica with other teenagers.
