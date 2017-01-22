A teenager was stabbed Sunday afternoon while playing soccer in Huntington Station, police said.
The 16-year-old boy was playing at Manor Field Park on East Fifth Street when a group of males accosted him and cut him with a sharp object about 2:20 p.m., Suffolk police said.
The victim was taken by the Huntington Community First Aid Squad to Huntington Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Detectives are looking for the attackers and asking anyone with information on the assault to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-220-8477.
