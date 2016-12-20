Nassau County police said Tuesday that they are looking for three men who entered a Levittown home posing as water department workers and stole cash and checks from the residents.

The three suspects said they were from the water department and had to check the meter and sinks because iodine was found in the water and a person in the Sarah Drive neighborhood became sick.

One suspect showed identification from the water department, police said, so the homeowner let them in at about 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Two suspects went into the basement while a third made his way upstairs, police said.

The three were in the home for about 30 minutes before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

After they left the victim realized that an unspecified amount of cash and checks were missing from an upstairs bedroom.

In a Tuesday news conference at Nassau County police headquarters, spokesman Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun described the incident as a “distraction burglary.”

He said homeowners should always ask for identification, look out the window for a company vehicle and call police for questions.

“We’re asking the public to be aware of these situations,” he said.

Anyone with more information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All information will be kept confidential.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated the location of the burglary because of incorrect information provided by police.