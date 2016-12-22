Three men suspected of robbing an Elmont gas station early Thursday before leading Nassau police on a brief car chase, were taken into custody after their 2011 Infinity lost control and slammed into a guardrail in Valley Stream State Park, officials said.

Marion Singletary, 37, of Washington Street in Hempstead; Albert Brady, 33, of Main Street, also in Hempstead; and Gregory Williamson, 23, of 228th Street in Laurelton, fled the crash on foot and were caught a short time later on Lynwood Place inside the park, Nassau police said.

The three face first- and second-degree robbery charges in connection with the holdup just after 2 a.m. of a Gulf station at 236-01 Linden Blvd., police said.

Singletary walked into the gas station and pointed what appeared to be a shotgun at a clerk while demanding cash, police said, adding that he faces additional robbery charges connected to two earlier holdups in Uniondale and one in Westbury.

After complying, the victim also handed over cash from his wallet, police said. Singletary then fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash and two packs of cigarettes.

A Nassau police officer in the area next saw Singletary get into a 2011 Black Infinity driven by Williamson, with Brady in the front passenger seat, authorities said. The officer radioed in that the robbery had occurred and attempted a traffic stop on the Infinity near exit 13 on the Southern State Parkway, police said.

The driver didn’t stop, police said, instead, speeding away and exiting at Fletcher Avenue. The car lost control and struck the guardrail, police said.

The suspects jumped out and ran but responding officers soon caught the three and took them into custody. Singletary was transported to a nearby hospital and is being treated for a fractured pelvis, police said.

Brady faces an additional charge from an open warrant of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 2nd Degree, police said.

Brady and Williamson will be arraigned Friday in First District Court in Hempstead. Singletary will be arraigned at an unspecified later date.