A Brentwood bodega was shut down and three people were charged with running an illegal bar and selling counterfeit designer bags, Suffolk police said Wednesday.
In an undercover investigation sparked by a Crime Stoppers tip, a Third Precinct officer bought beer Monday at the Villa Grocery store on Suffolk Avenue and noticed a side room with a bar, where patrons were drinking beer, police said.
Officers saw two bodega employees selling several beers to patrons and discovered the business had no valid liquor license from the state, police said.
During a check of the premises, officers saw counterfeit Michael Kors, Burberry, Versace and Disney bags on display for sale, police said.
The bodega was shut down immediately and the Islip Town fire marshal’s office issued several violations, authorities said.
Three Brentwood residents were charged with selling alcohol without a license: Cecilia Soto, 53; Jorge Lucin, 51; and Dennise Rivadenera, 22.
Soto was also charged with third-degree trademark counterfeiting, improper posting license, unlicensed warehouse liquor storage and unlicensed bottle club, which means the bodega did not have a license to allow people to drink alcohol on the premises.
They were issued desk appearance tickets and are expected to be arraigned at a later date. The three could not be immediately reached Wednesday night.
