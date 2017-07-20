Two men have been arrested in connection with the March slaying of a man in Hempstead, Nassau police said late Wednesday night.
Hector Lazo, 18, and Pedro Rivera, 23, both of Hempstead, were taken into custody Tuesday without incident, police said.
Both are charged with second-degree murder and will be arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead.
Authorities said Nelson Rodriguez, 37, also of Hempstead, was shot in the back and head on March 20 as he walked along Front Street, police said.
At the time of the shooting, Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun, a Nassau County police spokesman, said the victim was targeted.
Rodriguez was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, where he was pronounced dead, police said in March.
