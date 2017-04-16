Nassau police are investigating whether an attempted Saturday night knifepoint robbery in North Merrick and a holdup two hours later in Lynbrook were committed by the masked suspect linked to a string of similar Long Island heists since February, authorities said.

Witnesses described the suspect in the latest incidents as male, between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8, wearing a dark hat with a brim, dark jacket, blue jeans, a scarf covering his face and gloves, police said Sunday.

The masked suspect in robberies or attempted robberies since mid-February in Nassau and Suffolk counties of nearly a dozen Subway sandwich shops, Carvels and Dunkin’ Donuts, also wore a dark hat and clothing, used either a knife or a machete, and was of a similar height, police said.

Both Saturday night incidents “fit the pattern but it’s still being investigated,” a Nassau police spokesman said Sunday.

There were no injuries reported in the latest incidents, police said.

According to detectives, at about 7:09 p.m. Saturday, the suspect entered a Subway at 1341 Jerusalem Ave. in North Merrick and displayed a large kitchen knife as he approached a 55-year-old male employee and demanded money from the cash register.

The employee pressed the panic alarm and the man fled on foot with no proceeds, police said. The employee was the only person inside the Subway, police said.

At 9:10 p.m. and just over 6 miles west, a masked male suspect walked into the TCBY yogurt shop at 653 Sunrise Hwy. in Lynbrook and demanded that a 19-year-old female employee give him money from the register.

After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber left the store and was last seen walking toward Broadway, police said. There were two employees and no customers inside the store at the time.

Sunday morning at a Starbucks in Lynbrook next to the TCBY, customers said the holdups were unnerving but they remained optimistic the suspect will eventually be caught.

“It’s pretty scary,” said Chrisette Michele after getting a coffee.

Michele, who owns a clothing store in Valley Stream, added the string of robberies has her concerned for other local business owners.

Clive Archin, 24, of Valley Stream said he hoped “they catch him and get him off the streets.”

In North Merrick, Maribel Calcagni, who lives across the street from the Subway targeted Saturday night, described the attempted robbery as “obviously concerning. We don’t want any problems.”

After Carolyn Foskey, 49, of Amityville left a Dunkin’ Donuts in the village, she said “I’m not afraid” when asked about the string of robberies, adding that police in Nassau and Suffolk need to step up patrols to catch whoever is behind them.

Nassau police have indeed increased patrols near businesses like those held up and have advised owners to keep their stores well lit and remove signage from windows so officers have clear views inside.

Nancy Bott, 52, of Copiague said increasing law enforcement for so many stores is not feasible.

“It’s too many to patrol,” said Bott, leaving the same Dunkin’ Donuts minutes later.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding either incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.

With Deon J. Hampton and Rachel Uda