Long Beach police on Sunday charged a 24-year-old man with child endangerment after he allegedly left his 6-year-old nephew unattended while he went to the gym.
Police said David Soto Gomez had been put in charge of caring for his nephew while the child’s mother, Gomez’s sister, was working.
"He was charged with the care of his nephew and left his nephew unattended for the day," a police spokesman said.
Police investigated after receiving a call of a child at home alone at 12:20 p.m. Gomez had left his nephew unattended for “at least an hour” police said.
“The kid’s OK, the kid’s in good health,” a police spokesman said. “The child’s back with the mother.”
Gomez is expected to be arraigned Monday in Long Beach City Court on a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child.
