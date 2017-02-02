A Uniondale man is accused of stealing a vehicle and a wallet from a fitness center in East Garden City, Nassau County police said.
Police said Richard Ray, 58, stole car keys and the wallet from a locker at the LA Fitness on Stewart Avenue on the afternoon of Dec. 27.
Ray left the fitness center in the male victim’s 2016 Chevrolet sport utility vehicle, police said. The contents of the wallet were used to purchase an undisclosed number of Target gift cards, according to police.
The vehicle was later recovered in the parking lot of a Walmart on Old Country Road.
Police said Ray was arrested Wednesday and charged with fourth- and second-degree grand larceny, and third-degree identity theft. He was to be arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead.
