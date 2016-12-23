Two Queens women face charges in connection with the theft of two cellphones dropped off for shipping at the UPS Store in Uniondale, where they were employed, Nassau police said Thursday.
Store security at the UPS Store, 300 Oak St., told officers the two employees — identified as Tajai Montgomery, 21, of 130th Avenue, Jamaica, and Janae Padgett, 26, of 166th Place, also in Jamaica — had phones that were reported stolen, police said. An iPhone was reported stolen Dec. 2 and an LG phone had been reported stolen as well, police said.
Montgomery, who will be arraigned Friday in First District Court in Hempstead, is charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and petty larceny. Padgett, who will be arraigned Tuesday, is charged with petty larceny.
Police said the investigation continues.
