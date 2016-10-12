A Valley Stream woman was shooting heroin Tuesday in her parked car while her 5-year-old daughter was in the backseat, Nassau County police said.

A witness saw Heather Dajani, 25, of East Beverly Parkway, injecting a hypodermic needle while she was in her car, parked in a lot at a Walgreens at 703 Franklin Ave., Franklin Square, at about 7:20 p.m., police said.

The witness called police, and plainclothes officers who responded also saw her using a hypodermic needle, according to a news release.

Dajani was arrested on charges of three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic instrument, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of marijuana, police said.

Police said they also found her in possession of an additional used hypodermic needle, a straw containing heroin, a glass pipe containing crack cocaine and a metal pipe containing marijuana.

The daughter was released to the custody of her grandmother who was called to the parking lot, police said.

Dajani, who was taken to a hospital for evaluation, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead.