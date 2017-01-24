Police said Tuesday they are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the man who robbed a Riverhead pharmacy at gunpoint last year.
The man entered the Walgreens Pharmacy at 1196 Old Country Rd. at 7:06 p.m. on Sept. 1, produced a handgun and demanded money from a cashier, police said. The cashier complied, and the man fled, police said.
He was described as about 5-foot-9, in his 40s, unshaven and with long, black hair. He was wearing sunglasses, black boots, tan shorts and a gray sweatshirt, police said.See alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats
Anyone with information on the case was asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.
