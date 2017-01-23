A West Hempstead man was arrested early Monday in Lakeview after Nassau County police said he took a woman’s cellphone during a dispute and struck her “repeatedly” in the face with “what appeared to be” a handgun before fleeing the scene on foot.

Aaron Darby, 22, of Scaneateles Avenue, was charged with first-degree robbery, fourth-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He faces arraignment Monday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

A BB gun was recovered during the arrest of Darby, police said.

Police said the victim, identified only as a 21-year-old woman, suffered a facial laceration and facial swelling, but declined medical attention.

Police said the incident began as a dispute over money Darby claimed he was owed by the victim. During that dispute, police said the woman attempted to call 911 — but said Darby “forcibly took the phone” to prevent her from calling. The victim then struggled with Darby in an attempt to get her phone back, police said.

But, police said, Darby then “brandished what appeared to be a black and silver handgun,” using it to strike the woman “repeatedly” in the face. Police said that after fleeing the scene, Darby was arrested “a short time later” on Woodfield Road.

Additional details were not immediately available.