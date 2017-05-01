A Woodmere woman has been charged with selling crack to a person who overdosed, Nassau County police said.
Jennifer Pfeiffer, 41, of Longworth Avenue, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. Sunday in Valley Stream and charged with selling the crack that caused the nonfatal overdose in Woodmere earlier in the day, police said.
She consented to a search of her home, where investigators found five glassine envelopes of a substance believed to heroin and 7.5 grams of a white, rocklike substance believed to be crack, police said.
She was awaiting arraignment Monday in First District Court in Hempstead of charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance, police said.
The investigation of the overdose and Pfeiffer led police to Edwin Dejesus, 65, of Mott Avenue, Far Rockaway, police said. Dejesus was arrested at 10:15 p.m. Sunday in Inwood after he agreed to a heroin sale, police said.
He was found in possession of 73 glassine envelopes containing a substance believed to be heroin, police said.
Dejesus was awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance, police said.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.