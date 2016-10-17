Suffolk County police are looking for vandals who threw rocks at an electronic sign, damaging it, at William T. Rogers Middle School in Kings Park on Sept. 26, 2016, at about 3:45 a.m.
(Credit: SCPD)
They damaged an electronic sign outside a middle school last month in Kings Park.
Now, Suffolk County police said, investigators are trying to locate those in a group of as many as 10 youths who they suspect damaged the signboard — and, they’re asking your help in locating those alleged offenders.
Police said the vandalism took place at William T. Rogers Middle School on Old Dock Road...
Police said the vandalism took place at William T. Rogers Middle School on Old Dock Road at about 3:45 a.m. on Sept. 26. The amount of the damage was not detailed.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.
