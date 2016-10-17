They damaged an electronic sign outside a middle school last month in Kings Park.

Now, Suffolk County police said, investigators are trying to locate those in a group of as many as 10 youths who they suspect damaged the signboard — and, they’re asking your help in locating those alleged offenders.

Police said the vandalism took place at William T. Rogers Middle School on Old Dock Road at about 3:45 a.m. on Sept. 26. The amount of the damage was not detailed.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.