A cache of drugs, money and weapons has been seized and one person has been arrested after the execution of a search warrant at a Coram residence, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy D. Sini said Wednesday in a news release.
Included in the stash was more than 300 grams of heroin, about $15,000 in cash, an assault rifle and handguns, Sini said.
The police commissioner is scheduled to discuss the case during a news conference Wednesday at police headquarters in Yaphank.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.