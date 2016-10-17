HIGHLIGHTS Farmingdale driver remains in custody, scheduled to appear on gun charges Nov. 1

Defendant should not be ‘coddled’ after latest arrest, Nassau top cop says

Cory Gloe remained in custody Monday after his scheduled court appearance was postponed until Nov. 1.

Gloe, the young driver who avoided prison after admitting responsibility in the Farmingdale drag-race deaths of five teenagers, had been due in court Monday to face reckless endangerment and gun charges in an unrelated case.

He did not appear in court as the case was postponed.

The 20-year-old Farmingdale man was arrested late Wednesday and ordered held on $100,000 bail, bond or cash, after firing a 12-gauge shotgun in the air outside his home — at one point near a 3-year-old neighbor, police said. No one was injured.

Nassau County acting Police Commissioner Thomas Krumpter called the acts “gross, reckless conduct” that could have had “dire consequences.”

“In this particular case, I hope that the courts handle this as a serious crime and issue a serious sentence,” Krumpter said at a news conference. “This is not a defendant that should be coddled.”

Acting State Supreme Court Justice Terence Murphy, who presided over the drag-race case, earlier this year sentenced Gloe to 6 months in jail and five years probation — a penalty aimed at rehabilitation that some relatives of the victims decried as too lenient. Gloe was released in July after serving about 4 months total.

Murphy stressed then that Gloe, who also was granted youthful-offender status that sealed his criminal record, would face up to 4 years in prison if he violated probation.

“I hope this is a wake-up call for that judge that this kid needs a serious punishment,” said Celeste Tziamihas, sister and legal guardian of victim Noah Francis, 15. “I just hope we get justice this time around.”

The victims of the 2014 Mother’s Day weekend crash — Francis; Carly Lonnborg, 14; Tristan Reichle, 17; Jesse Romero, 18; and Cody Talanian, 17 — friends who had attended Farmingdale High School, became known after the tragedy as the “Farmingdale Five.”

The judge is “aware of Mr. Gloe’s recent arrest,” courts spokesman Daniel Bagnuola said last week in a statement, adding that the judge has a “reputation for fairness and integrity.”

“The Court will consider Mr. Gloe’s present circumstance and take appropriate future action as necessary and warranted,” Bagnuola said. “If, after a hearing, the probationer is found to be in violation of the conditions of his probationary sentence, he will be subject to resentencing.”

In the latest case, Gloe was charged with two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, two counts of prohibited use of a weapon and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

At Gloe’s arraignment Thursday in Hempstead, Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Dellinger told First District Court Judge Scott H. Siller that Gloe “was given the gift of youthful offender status” on the previous case and officials have been alerted that he violated probation.

Dellinger asked for the $100,000 bail or bond, saying Gloe “has a legitimate reason to flee” given his probation violation. Siller agreed and also he issued a stay-away order, requested by prosecutors, to prevent Gloe from having any contact with his neighbors.

If Gloe is convicted on the top reckless charge, a D felony, he could face 2½ to 7 years in prison, Dellinger said.

Gloe’s Legal Aid Society attorney had argued that flight was not an issue because Gloe, who she said started working about a month ago at a Victoria’s Secret lingerie store, and his parents are of limited means.

The attorney said that because there were other people in the backyard when the gun was fired, “we’re not sure who allegedly shot this gun.”